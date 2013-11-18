Spin of the Month: Jarring Coincidence

“The shape of our bottle is a proprietary shaped bottle. It’s more about what the consumers are looking for and expecting in this type of product.”

—Anna Lingeris, Hershey’s senior manager of brand relations and consumer engagement

Hershey’s and Ferrero share distribution operations and once considered buying Cadbury together, and when we asked Lingeris how she thought Ferrero would react to the new product, that’s how she responded.* Friends in matching outfits; how cute.

*Ferrero was unreachable for comment.