Jawbone Unveils UP24 To Track Your Fitness Data In Real Time

For the past several weeks, Jawbone CEO Hosain Rahman and product VP Travis Bogard have been wearing the next generation of the company’s popular UP wristband everywhere–at the office, at home, out in public. The pair was discreet, but never worried about the device falling into the wrong hands.

“That’s the nice thing about wearables,” Bogard laughs–the odds of forgetting them at a bar are very low.

Today, however, after much testing, Rahman and Bogard finally unveiled Jawbone’s newest product, the UP24. Along with an upgraded UP app, the UP24 fitness-tracking band improves on many features of its predecessor. But the larger promise of the device is what it signals for the future of wearable computing: seamless syncing and interactions, passive real-time updates, and a burgeoning ecosystem of connected devices.





Except for a subtle texture change, the $149 UP24 is similar to the original UP’s form factor. Like before, the band stretches around and clenches to your wrist, measuring everything from the steps you’ve taken to the calories you’ve burned to the hours you’ve slept. The major difference is that UP24 has Bluetooth, enabling users to track fitness metrics wirelessly in real time, without the hassle of plugging the device into your smartphone to sync your data.

To sync the original UP, users had to uncap the end of the bracelet and plug it into a smartphone via the headphone jack. It sounds like a minor inconvenience but it was a serious pain point. Jawbone recommended the device be synced two times per day, meaning users would have to remove the band from their wrists, plug it into their phone, and then put it back on, an annoying process that quickly caused fatigue. Worse, users were without access to instant feedback throughout the day: What distance have I traveled? How long have I been active? How well did I sleep? Unless you glued your phone and UP together multiple times each day, you would have no idea how well you were performing. After a while, I found myself forgetting to sync my data or simply giving up on the device altogether.

With UP24, though, the data is constantly fed to your device, allowing Jawbone to deliver updated metrics on your daily activity. The company smartly provides helpful notifications throughout the day to your phone. “When I wake up, my first question is, How did I sleep? Now, right there on my [smartphone] home screen is the summary of last night’s sleep–no need to plug UP in,” Bogard says. Throughout the day, Jawbone triggers notifications to keep you motivated and on track to meet your goals, whether that’s providing nudges to say you’re close to walking a certain number of steps or to suggest that you be in bed by a particular time to get eight hours of sleep.





It’s similar to what Nike has done with its new FuelBand SE, which likewise uses Bluetooth to automate syncing. (Before, users needed to manually press a button to sync the FuelBand with their iPhone.) It signals a future of seamless connections between smartphones and wearables, whether wristbands like UP and FuelBand or smartwatches from Samsung and Qualcomm.