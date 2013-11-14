Creative Wisdom From Middle-School Metal Gods

Brooklyn seventh-graders Malcolm Brickhouse (guitar), Jarad Dawkins (drums), and Alec Atkins (bass) rock harder than you. As heavy metal monsters Unlocking the Truth, the trio has earned millions of YouTube hits for their performance videos, played on Totally Biased with W. Kamau Bell, and put on what some considered was the set of the festival at Austin’s Fun Fun Fun Fest this past weekend. They’re also in the process of recording an eight-song EP with veteran drummer and producer Steve Jordan, known for his work with Keith Richards, John Mayer, Stevie Wonder, and many others.

But it takes more than hot riffs to melt faces–it takes discipline and organization, especially if you’re balancing a creative career with a range of other demands (family, algebra homework). Adults don’t always have this figured out, so Fast Company caught up with the trio after their blazing set in Austin for these simple tips that can help creatives of all ages stay on track.

Malcolm and Jarad have been playing together since they formed the band Tears of Blood in 2007–when they were six, if you’re doing the math–inspired by theme music at professional wrestling matches and bands like Disturbed, Metallica, and Slayer. MANager Tracey Brickhouse (not to be confused with MOMager Annette Jackson) says that the boys do write lyrics, but they eventually made the decision to perform only instrumental for now because their young voices don’t match the hard-hitting music.

“We’re waiting for their voices to mature,” says Brickhouse. “We don’t want it to sound like a kiddie band.” Malcolm, who writes most of the songs, says he has a lot to say about “relationships and their problems” and “standing up against bullying,” but he is going to vocal therapy and willing to wait it out until he can deliver the message in a way that does the music justice.

Part of being patient includes making sure everyone is on the same page. According to Jarad, “we had a singer from 2010 to 2012, but unfortunately we parted ways with him due to creative differences.”

During Unlocking the Truth’s Austin performance, Malcolm encountered problems with his amp and at one point had to stop playing for several minutes while technicians worked on the equipment. The band was playing a lunchtime set, and the break meant a risk that the crowd would start drifting toward the food trucks before the band was finished.

Behind the drum kit, Jarad swooped into action, asking the crowd “does anyone have any questions while we’re waiting?” goading Alec into a bass solo and expressing heartfelt thanks and the band’s desire to “support Texas” however they could while in town. The crowd rewarded his effort with questions, cheers, and chanted support—in fact, the way he handled it probably left the audience with a better impression of the band than if everything had gone smoothly.