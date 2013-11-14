How A Brain Tumor Made The Cofounder Of Rap Genius Rethink Business

Several months ago, Mahbod Moghadam, cofounder of the annotations site Rap Genius , had his wisdom teeth removed. For a month thereafter, he had a terrible migraine on the right side of his head, which he chalked up to the dental procedure. Soon thereafter, Moghadam began having problems with his left hand. But he didn’t think much of that either, since he’d always had trouble with his left elbow, the result of a highly athletic youth. Around this time, exercise also became difficult for Moghadam; he was hitting the gym only a third as hard. He figured that was just what happens when you turned 30.

But Moghadam began having worse problems. “My personality became terrible,” he tells Fast Company. His girlfriend broke up with him. “I started smoking a massive amount of weed,” he says. “Even for me it was truly out of control.” His hand began shaking even more violently. He’d sleep with it tucked under his rear end to still it, but it would still tremble so hard it woke him. Worst of all, he began barking at people, including his coworkers. “My cofounders were furious at me because I wasn’t doing shit. They said, ‘You have to get your act together.’”

The Rap Genius cofounders(from L-R) Ilan Zechory, Tom Lehman, and Mahbod Moghadam Image courtesy of Moghadam

Finally, six weeks ago, he went to see a doctor. The doctor sent Moghadam in for a brain MRI. A nurse, seeing the MRI, asked Moghadam to walk to an emergency room several blocks away. “It was the first peaceful moment in four months,” recalls Moghadam. “It was sunny, the end of September–perfect weather.”

In the emergency room, the doctors showed him an enormous black spot on his MRI. “You have a brain tumor,” they said. They put him in an ambulance and sent him to another hospital, where doctors began to prepare him for brain surgery the next day. Mentally, Moghadam had all but checked out. “When the anesthesiologist was prepping me for surgery, I was on Tindr, swiping left and swiping right,” he recalls. “I gave so little of a shit.” And then he was under.

This wasn’t the first time that Moghadam was supposed to die. When Moghadam’s mother conceived him, it was together with a twin sister. But at five months, she was miscarried. Of the surviving fetus inside Moghadam’s mother, doctors recommended an abortion. They said that the living fetus was likely to be stillborn too, and that if she was born (they assumed Mahbod, too, would be a girl), she was sure to be mentally retarded. “And the doctors were perfectly right,” Moghadam’s siblings would later joke.

But Moghadam was far from mentally disabled. He would go on to study at Yale, where he met his Rap Genius cofounders, and later at Stanford Law School. His site would go on to raise $15 million in venture funding from Andreessen Horowitz, impressed by Rap Genius’s rapidly growing user base and its stated ambition to “annotate the Internet.” Rap Genius soon spun out into other verticals, including Poetry Genius and News Genius, on which users (and “verified users”–the authors of those verses or articles) could add annotations. And this magazine would select him as one of its most creative people in business.

Moghadam, Ben Horowitz, and Kanye Image courtesy of Moghadam

His site would go on to enlist a coterie of celebrity users–legendary rapper Nas is one of the site’s “verified users,” as well as an investor, and Moghadam, who was at Kanye’s and Kim’s engagement party, now counts Yeezus as a “homie.” But as the site grew, it also gained critics. There was an inexcusable, sexually violent Twitter post, later deleted and apologized for. And as the site grew, the founders themselves began to imitate, in some ways, the language and behavior of certain coarser strains of rap. Moghadam, as though conjuring an old East-West rap throwdown, would publicly tell Mark Zuckerberg to suck a certain body part of Moghadam’s–behavior Moghadam would later regret and attribute to the tumor that had been growing inside him.