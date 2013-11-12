advertisement
Airbnb Made A Lot of Announcements Today

[Image: Alice Truong]
By Alice Truong1 minute Read

On Tuesday, Airbnb played host to its hosts. The company that’s helped define the sharing economy invited its most prolific hosts to its new headquarters in San Francisco, introducing them to a bevy of new products, including a revamped iOS 7 app, the creation of Airbnb Stories, and the relaunch of its SuperHost program.

New iOS 7 and Android apps: The new iOS 7 mobile app is designed to feel completely native on Apple’s new mobile operating system with parallax, artful transparency, and full-bleed photography. Take a tour here.

Airbnb Stories: A new content marketing platform for the company, Airbnb Stories is a collection of photo-rich profiles of hosts and guests. There are a few parallels to Facebook’s content platform, Facebook Stories. In addition to the similar names, Airbnb is asking members of the community to submit their own stories.

SuperHost Alliance: Airbnb said it will relaunch its SuperHost program in 2014. The company describes the SuperHost Alliance as “a league of extraordinary Airbnb hosts” whose listings reflect their special status with a badge.

Host rewards: Also beginning in 2014, Airbnb will run a rewards program for hosts, giving them “travel credits, perks, and other privileges,” said cofounder and CEO Brian Chesky.

Host Groups: Debuting in beta in June and formally launching Tuesday, Host Groups now have more than 10,000 participants in more than 300 groups.

Hospitality Lab: Founder of the Joie de Vivre boutique hospitality chain, Chip Conley, was brought on Airbnb’s head of global hospitality in September. He gave a peek at the inner workings of Airbnb’s Hospitality Lab in Dublin, outlining standards hosts should follow in booking (to build trust), preparation (to make a good first impression), and arrival (interactions with guests).

