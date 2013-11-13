This Coffee Maker Is A Roaster, Grinder, And Barista, All In One

There’s a war in coffee right now. On one side, you have the coffee geeks, hand-crafting each cup with artisanal tools and incredible care. On the other, you have the automation-hungry , the K-cup users, the people who shove a cartridge into a coffee maker before running out the door with an anemic cup of brown caffeine.

Could there be a future in which each side got along? Maybe.

The Bonaverde coffee maker ($250-$500), which just launched on Kickstarter, boasts a mighty promise. It won’t just brew your coffee, and it won’t just grind your coffee. It will roast, grind, and brew your coffee, starting with hard green beans straight from the farm and ending with bright, toasty liquid in your cup. It’s basically your favorite pretentious coffee shop, minus the suspenders and mustaches, squeezed into a machine that sits on your counter.

Hans Stier, founder of Bonaverde, was kind enough to answer my own onslaught of questions. Because while grind and brew systems already exist, most work poorly for the same reason most drip coffee machines fail: The drip doesn’t give the grounds proper time to steep evenly and the water isn’t hot enough to get full flavor extraction.

Stier promises that the water in his machine runs at 194°F through its “magical tropical rain-forest unit,” which will “sprinkle the freshly ground coffee powder in a round system that guarantees best and equal watering of the surface.” [Ed note: this works much like pour over.] So far, so good.

The tricky part, actually, wasn’t handling the water, and it wasn’t handling the roasting. For Stier’s team, the machine’s biggest challenge was the grinding.





“It freaked me out every time I went to Korea,” Stier says. “Seriously, when our German engineers set how the grinder should work in what angle and with what parts in which dimensions, I came back from Seoul with another 5, 10, or 20 prototypes that would bring up new difficulties.”