Samsung Recruits Lionel Messi to Lead Us Against the Alien (Soccer) Invasion

Over the years we’ve been evaluating the various ways aliens may finally make contact.

This month, Samsung introduces a new theory. That the aliens are coming… to challenge earth to a soccer game. There has even been alien scouting missions, like this one at Bayern Munich’s Allainz Arena in October.





German football legend Franz Beckenbauer has been assigned the Nick Fury role and will be assembling a team of the planet’s best players. In this new ad, he uses a pack of black sedans and motorbikes to track down Barcelona star Lionel Messi. But Messi leads them on a parkour-packed chase through some typically tight Old World streets, until coming face to face with Beckenbauer, who hands him the captain’s armband. Clearly the German hasn’t heard that the fancy-footed Argentine is injured, but still.





The campaign continues as Beckenbauer tracks down and names the remaining 10 players who will suit up against the planetary invaders.