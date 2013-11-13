The Psychology Of Why Being Really, Really Weird Can Get You Hired

Do us a favor and look at the below set of words:

apple

truck

necklace

tomato

glass

dog

rock

umbrella

butter

spoon

Lady Gaga

pillow

pencil

chocolate

desk

banana

bug

soup

milk

tie

Which do you remember? Or, more precisely, which one stands out?

Clearly it’s Lady Gaga. But why? As Neil Bearden writes for the Harvard Business Review, you remember Gaga because those words are so much different than butter, pillow, and the like–and we’re predisposed to remember things that stand out.

We want to establish that we’re fundamentally similar to the hiring manager that we’re courting–as well as delightfully, memorably different.

This bias toward the weird comes from the German psychologist Hedwig von Restorff. Ol’ Hedwig, who now enjoys an eponymous Effect, found that we remember atypical things more easily than typical things–which is why Lady Gaga stands out so much in the above example and in the pop world at large: she’s “obsessively opposed to the typical.”

People hire those who they remember and people remember those they find a little atypical, Bearden says. So, the argument goes, we’ll be more hireable if we’re enjoyably atypical. As long as we observe a few caveats.

First of all, we need to recognize that hiring managers are human animals; as such, there’s a base, reptilian part of their brain that’s always looking out for danger. If the person looking to hire you is acting like a reptile, then they might read your helpful eccentricity as a sign of danger–so maybe stick to distinctly mammalian companies if you’re looking to leverage your weirdness.

Second, we gotta remember that people hire people they feel something in common with: your school, your hometown, what you do for fun. So if we’re going for the pitch perfect self presentation, we want to establish that we’re fundamentally similar to the hiring manager that we’re courting–as well as delightfully, memorably different.