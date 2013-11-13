7 Ways To Finally Stop Being Late For Everything

“The trouble with being punctual,” so goes the saying , “is that there’s no one there to appreciate it.”

Yet if you have a meeting with your boss, a coffee date, or a job interview, you know they’ll appreciate it. Still, it’s easy to fall afoul of the tyranny of the clock: between our endlessly distracted minds and distraction-rich devices, we can fall into a pit clicksand–and soon need to scurry out the door.

Keeping appointments can be a bitch, even in Antarctica.

Thankfully, a range of professional organizers and time consultants have detangled the many reasons we’re late. Here are a few ways to address them.

Oh, so you think that your friendly neighborhood cafe is just eight minutes away, but is it really? Order expert Rashelle Isip says to do “walkthrough” to find out just how long it’ll take to get from your office to latte land. Because if you’re meeting someone for coffee–and trying to score some nonsleazy networking points–punctuality is a form of graciousness.

It’ll take a moment (or eight) to unplug from your task at hand–you’ll have chat windows to close, autoresponders to set, bathrooms to use. So allow for some buffer time.

Okay, so you might be able to get your physical body to the place on time, but will you have the preparation? Similar to doing your due diligence before hopping on a phone call, any professional meeting requires homework: what does this person do? Why are you meeting? What are the outcomes you’re looking for? And if you haven’t met them before, what does this person even look like?

If we don’t get that prep done before the meeting, we could be walking down the sidewalk (or, worse, driving) while looking up their vital stats on our phones–an extremely unproductive form of procrastination. So let’s avoid that.