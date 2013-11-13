Behind This Year’s Tearjerker From John Lewis, “The Bear And The Hare”

For the past several years, John Lewis has been gaining profile for its annual holiday mini-movie, a heart-melting story that ushers in the festive season. Getting the story right both presented the greatest challenge and the widest opportunity to the creators of this year’s £7m holiday campaign from the U.K. retailer.

This year, the brand and agency adam&eveDDB looked to the animal kingdom and produced a tale of an unlikely woodland friendship, “The Bear and the Hare” (we posted the spot last week). Here, the creatives behind the campaign talk about the making of the 2-D/3-D tale.

The brief is pretty much the same each year: to convey the idea of “thoughtful giving,” adam&eveDDB creative directors Aidan McClure and Laurent Simon explain. And a key challenge, as ever, was to out-do the previous year’s campaign.

“The starting point was considering what would be the perfect gift and that nothing beats the gift of Christmas,” says Simon.

“The idea was to show this through a story with woodland animals. But honing the storyline, hitting the right tone and agreeing the landscape and geography of the setting, its characters, time frame and precisely what should wake the bear was almost the greatest challenge,” adds McClure. With the story locked down, a number of production houses were invited to propose ideas for bringing the tale to life.





“Classic hand-crafted Disney-style animation was an obvious inspiration to convey the integrity we wanted, but we were also keen to ensure how it was executed was both distinctively British and 21st century in feel,” says McClure.

The 120 second ad that resulted–a distinctive mix of traditional hand-drawn 2-D animation and 3-D sets–was directed by Elliot Dear and Yves Geleyn and made by London-based Blinkink with New York/LA-based Hornet Inc. Traditional animation was led by Aaron Blaise (whose credits include The Lion King) and a team of Disney animators at Premise Entertainment in Orlando, Florida. And 3-D sets created by a team at Shepperton Studios led by production designer John Lee (whose credits include Aliens and Frankenweenie).