17 No-Brainers For 2014 From 17 Award-Winning Marketers

Marketing may not be brain surgery but talk to enough leading marketers and you’ll find an increasingly complex matrix of considerations that might give even the neurologists at Johns Hopkins a daily migraine. From strategy to metrics, targets to media channels, culture to managing up, down and sideways, the options are many and success is a moving target.

17. Cut Through with a Cause Pragmatic marketers think in terms of campaigns and tactics while the idealists contemplate causes and movements. Though neither is necessarily wrong, when it comes to motivating an army of salespeople, the idealists often carry the day. Sheryl Adkins-Green, CMO of Mary Kay, united a bevy of independent sales reps behind the powerful mantra “One Women Can,” which was both a tribute to the 50th anniversary of the company’s founding and a charitable program that gave away $5,000 grants on behalf of 50 contest winners. Final note: Before you’re discharged, please note that the highly skilled marketing “operators” quoted above offered far more insights than I could squeeze into this article. To see the larger “body of work,” saunter on over to TheDrewBlog.com in the coming weeks.