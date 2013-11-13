I’m A CEO With A Paycheck Of $0–And You Should Join Me

We’re all aware how A-list actors such as George Clooney and Brad Pitt usually make about $20 million up front and then 10% of the back-end to appear in a new motion picture. But if a performer really believes in their ability to bring people into theaters, the smart ones take far less, sometimes even zero dollars for a role and instead upgrade their back-end compensation.

That’s the way it’s gone for years, most famously perhaps with Jack Nicholson, who took $6 million instead of his usual $10 million salary to play The Joker in 1989’s Batman and traded the difference for a bigger cut of DVD and merchandising revenues that eventually gave him a $60 million payday. No one begrudges these actors for taking more back-end rewards, and we never judge a new Pitt or Clooney deal based on the past riches they’ve already garnered.

Every other Friday afternoon I open my envelope and smile when I see the amount payable comes out to zero point zero.

Hollywood’s elite is filled with actors who took massive pay cuts and instead gambled on future earnings. There’s Bruce Willis, who made $120 million from The Sixth Sense, taking a chance on working with a first-time director with an unusual script. Tom Hanks made $70 million from Forest Gump, sacrificing half of his $20 million paycheck in exchange for 10% of the movie’s gross revenues. The list goes on and on.

The way I see it, that same formula should apply to a CEO. Sure, a top executive can draw a salary that pays millions of dollars up front. Another way is to take little, or no compensation up front and plow that money back into the company so it can grow the firm by hiring superstar employees, inventing new products and making smart acquisitions. I’m currently the CEO of my third company, RadiumOne, I’ve formed out of scratch. I take a bi-weekly paycheck, and every other Friday afternoon I open my envelope and smile when I see the amount payable comes out to zero point zero. Unlike many, if not most of my peers, I’m a zero-dollar CEO.

I’m 31 years old and sold my first two online advertising businesses for nearly $350 million. My latest enterprise–RadiumOne–arguably marks the most ambitious and important move in my career. After four years, Radium One is my biggest project thus far in terms of size, the number of employees, revenues, and every other metric. Having two very successful outcomes in the past has only served to reinforce my belief that taking no money up front for my services is the proper way to go.

Starting a successful company is dependent on three words: Return On Investment. We all know about CEOs who have come in to a great, historic company only to systematically destroy it through bad deals. Then they leave with golden parachutes priced at $50 million or $100 million dollars. It’s happened so many times over the past decade–a company gets trashed and loses billions, while one person walks away with a fortune. What’s the ROI in that? A CEO should earn their salary, not merely get it as a reward for merely showing up.

I look at Mark Zuckerberg, Larry Page, Michael Bloomberg, and the late Steve Jobs as men who have taken no money or perhaps a single dollar per year in salary–these great executives are all about building and creating and innovating things, spending 80 hours a week or more focusing on the best way to achieve new heights. When I look at my own paycheck and see the zero dot zero mark, I’m completely fine with it. The money I could make in salary is far better off being reinvested into creating new jobs. I feel much better about the shareholder equity being created, compared to simply having a larger bank account with my name on it.