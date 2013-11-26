An Alarm Clock That Wakes You Up With A Healthy Dose Of Fear

How much money do you have right now? How many people know you exist? How much longer do you have before you die?

Most people wake up in a groggy fog, maybe with some tunes or a cell phone ringtone in the background. ALARMclock, a prototyped product being funded on Kickstarter, instead presents “powerful motivating forces,” such as financial instability, social insecurity, and fear of death, to get snoozers moving.

“ALARMclock doesn’t make up the facts. ALARMClock just reports them. From a stylish wooden enclosure with a charming 8-bit display, alarm clock cares–enough to tell you the truth,” the Kickstarter page says.





Users can program ALARMclock via a web interface, giving it access to a bank account balance or stock portfolio, Facebook network, and basic information about their age and family. From there, the device will calculate salient statistics at the top of each morning, or more often depending on a person’s settings. It aims to help sleepers start each day “unencumbered by fantasy or wishful thinking.” It also acts as a regular alarm clock–yes, with a snooze button.

The campaign on Kickstarter has already exceeded its $7,000 fundraising goal and today is its last day. For people who have a tough time making it out of bed in the morning, it’s an idea worth trying.