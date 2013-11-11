The New Gymkhana Video Features A Race Course, Lambos, And…Segways

Gymkhana–the motorsport involving intense obstacle courses that drivers have to navigate in timed trials–makes for some intense, and much-viewed videos (last year’s installment was watched 54 million+ times). That’s especially true of the new one from rally race superstar Ken Block , who drives through an absolutely bonkers course in this video released today.





Block, who also created the concept and wrote the script for the video, faces an escalating series of challenges as the course, billed as “The Ultimate Grid Obstacle Course,” progresses. Driving a 2013 Ford Fiesta ST RX43, he goes from 0-60 in less than two seconds, then drifts through ludicrous turns; clears a series of numbered, video game-style checkpoints; tags a bunch of numbered medicine balls that hang from poles; drifts underneath precariously balanced bulldozers; flies off of ramps; and a lot more.





The video, which was created for Need For Speed, the racing franchise from Electronic Arts, runs six crazy minutes, and will really make you worry for Aaron Paul’s character in the forthcoming Need for Speed movie.