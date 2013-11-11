Fab COO Beth Ferreira Is Leaving The E-Commerce Company

Fab , the e-commerce startup valued at $1 billion, will see its second high-profile departure in two weeks as COO Beth Ferreira is expected leave the company, AllThingsD reports. The news comes a week after cofounder and chief design officer Bradford Shellhammer announced he would be stepping away from his day-to-day responsibilities at the company.

Ferreira has been with Fab since 2011, when she left her position as VP of operations and finance at Etsy to join the rapidly growing e-commerce company.

Fab has not officially confirmed Ferreira is leaving, but a spokesperson says the company will experience “a number of management changes involved as we streamline the organization.”