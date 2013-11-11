The Porn Industry Goes Social With PinSex

The answer to that equation lies in two fairly new sites, PinSex and its sister company, PinGay (both NSFW). The two domains are outlets to exchange naughty videos, GIFs, and images. Based on the Pinterest model (but completely separate from Pinterest itself), users are encouraged to share, save, browse, and even upload content. There is also an online toy store and interactive webcam features, oftentimes offering the chance to interact with adult stars of the industry.

For the most part, porn-laden sites and users alike have not been lucky in the realm of social media. With social media outlets like Facebook and Twitter placing stronger restrictions on lewd content (Instagram lightened up a bit recently by permitting the use of some questionable hashtags), porn indulgers are being driven to less restrictive social sites.

PinSex is currently getting between 120,000 and 150,000 unique visits per day, with a goal of breaking 1 million by the end of the year, according to Christian Thorn, the CEO of PinDigital, the startup behind both PinSex and PinGay. With little market competition, Thorn’s sites could become social erotica giants.