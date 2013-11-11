Pro Tip: Don’t Use Teetotaling Reverends In Booze Ads

Heineken has been forced to pull a series of print ads and issue a public apology after a U.K. print ad for Bulmers cider used a picture of a teetotaling clergyman who spent his life helping alcoholics.





When agency Adam & Eve DDB couldn’t find an appropriate image of brand founder Rev. CH Bulmer to evoke that whole heritage vibe THAT’S SO HOT RIGHT NOW, it went with a generic shot of a random reverend. Turns out, it was actually Rev. Hugh Price-Hughes, who founded the West London Mission to help fight against social ills like, uh, booze.

The ad was spotted in GQ‘s U.K. edition by a member of the Hinde Street Methodist Church, home to the West London Mission and reported to the Advertising Standards Authority. Hinde Street minister Rev. Val Reid told the BBC that Heineken has “been extraordinarily gracious in dealing with it” and have “pulled all the ads straight away.” The company has also said it will make a donation to the church.

There’s a beer goggles joke in here somewhere.

(via The Drum)