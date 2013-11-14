Backed By Silicon Valley, Newtown Group Launches Safety Campaign For Parents–And Gun Owners

Time, Nicole Hockley fears, is running out. A month from today is the one-year anniversary of the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School. For a day, maybe a week, the nation will look back and remember that 20 first graders and six teachers were gunned down by a mentally disturbed 20-year-old armed with an assault rifle. They’ll remember the national shock that followed … the sorrow … the outrage.

But then what?

“What happens after December 14, 2013?” Hockley asks in a recent interview with Fast Company. “Do people go away and forget about Sandy Hook until the next major tragedy? That personally upsets me.”

Her younger son, Dylan, was killed that day.

Hockley and her fellow members of Sandy Hook Promise, a Newtown, Connecticut nonprofit, are determined to turn their loss into something meaningful–and lasting. Today, the group is launching Parent Together, a social movement that rallies gun owners and non-gun owners, Republicans and Democrats, around a shared concern: the welfare of children. Facebook, Twitter, Google, Yahoo, AOL, and other tech leaders have chipped in. Between Nov. 14 and Dec. 14, Sandy Hook Promise aims to have 500,000 parents take its promise to “parent together.” The emphasis is on safety, not politics. “We can’t just talk about guns and gun legislation,” says Hockley. “This has to be about community.”

This is how I keep Dylan alive. This is a way I can honor him.

Often, advocacy groups formed in the wake of a searing tragedy struggle to survive. Over time, they run out of steam or lose focus, worn down by political stagnation, cynicism, or the weight of grief. Last week, at Fast Company‘s Innovation Uncensored conference in San Francisco, Hockley told a rapt audience that Sandy Hook Promise is under no illusions about the difficulty of changing the culture and diminishing the epidemic of gun violence. “It’s going to be a marathon,” she said. “It isn’t going to happen in the next year. It could take a decade.”