Jessica Alba’s The Honest Company Raises $25 Million

Jessica Alba’s The Honest Company , which launched in January 2012 with a line of nontoxic household products, has raised $25 million in new funding, bringing the company’s total funding to $52 million.

The Honest Company, which sells household items like cleaners, bath and skincare products, and diapers, is planning to use the funding to develop new products and expand internationally. The company recently launched in Canada and claims it has seen double-digit growth every month since its inception.