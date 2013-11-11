advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Jessica Alba’s The Honest Company Raises $25 Million

Jessica Alba’s The Honest Company Raises $25 Million
[Image: Flickr user mark sebastian]
By Christina Chaey1 minute Read

Jessica Alba’s The Honest Company, which launched in January 2012 with a line of nontoxic household products, has raised $25 million in new funding, bringing the company’s total funding to $52 million.

The Honest Company, which sells household items like cleaners, bath and skincare products, and diapers, is planning to use the funding to develop new products and expand internationally. The company recently launched in Canada and claims it has seen double-digit growth every month since its inception.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life