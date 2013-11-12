Feeling Insecure? Because Your Passwords Are

Last month Adobe announced hackers had nabbed the account information of 2.9 million users–customer IDs, encrypted passwords, and other data. Then, a few weeks later, they jumped that estimate up to 38 million people. To top it off, 10 gigabytes of said data has been making its away around public forums, as Al Jazeera reports .

The software giant’s response?

“Our investigation is ongoing,” says Adobe spokesperson Heather Edell.

What’s being invesitagated is heady stuff for anyone who spends their days wading through logins: turns out that people are often loonily lackadaisical with their passwords.

Al Jazeera America obtained a copy of that aforementioned data set. According to reporter Joanna S. Kao, the data set has 130 million encrypted passwords and more than 43 million password hints.

While decrypting passwords is hard for hackers, you make it easier on them if you’re lazy with your password hints–which could lead to your data getting taking advantage of. For instance, users in the Adobe data set sometimes had their password hint the same as the password itself–which is ridiculous. Additionally, you shouldn’t have a hint that’s anything a potential identity thief could easily search for. Unfortunately, the data set that Al Jazeera found had hints like these:

“high school”

“mom”

“kids birthplace”

“namecomapny”

“1st dog”

Which are all pretty easy to ferret out with some deep Googling and a Facebook or LinkedIn search or two.

Additionally, some Adobe users had the gumption to use sensitive information as their password or hint. This is terrifying because if you use your social security number in your password, should you get hacked, you’ll not only be jeopardizing your interactions with Adobe, but across platforms. If you use the same password for your bank account, you can get nabbed there. And if you use your social security number–as those users above did–you enable the hacker in question to apply for credit cards or loans on your not-behalf.