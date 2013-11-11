Turkish Airlines Is Letting Startups Pitch To Business Class Passengers During Flights

When Turkish Airlines wanted to promote its country’s tech industry, it decided to do something different. Its new Invest On Board program streams pitch videos from startups to in-seat televisions for business class passengers. The project is run by Etohum, a Turkish startup accelerator modeled after Y Combinator and TechStars. The short videos, which run under two minutes, advertise mostly Turkey-based startups but also some foreign companies. Etohum is currently accepting applications to pitch on Turkish Airlines as well.