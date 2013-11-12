How Shark Tank’s Robert Herjavec Kills The Competition–With Kindness

Best known as one of ABC’s Sharks , Robert Herjavec comes off as more scalloped hammerhead than great white. Like this specific species, Herjavec enjoys swimming efficiently with his team during the day, while being no real danger to other humans–assuming you stay out of his way–and breaking apart as a solitary hunter when the sun goes down.

While this shark-filled comparison would be especially fitting if Herjavec were a swimmer, his activity of choice is running. Does he like pounding away on the treadmill or pavement every day? No, he hates it, a lot. However, he says it’s important for all entrepreneurs to do something they dislike on a regular basis. For Herjavec, running keeps him disciplined, mile after mile, and marathon after marathon.

Robert Herjavec

During our interview, The Herjavec Group founder talks about things he hates with a smile, something that won’t surprise you if you’ve read The Will to Win. In his latest book, he comments that nice guys can finish first, and he’s a shining example of this. While many business executives, especially one who has sold his first tech company for $100 million, might usher an interviewer out the door after 20 or 30 minutes, Herjavec sat and chatted patiently with our small crew for a solid hour and a half.

Be world class at one thing.

He shared stories about arriving as a child with his parents in Halifax, Canada, after fleeing former Yugoslavia, with a mere $20 in their possession. Although he enjoys the perks of appearing on a popular national TV show, he emphasizes that his Internet security business is his core focus–and it’s what he is driven to do every day.

Herjavec also explains the importance of creating a customer as a strategy to create wealth and cautions that not every entrepreneur has what it takes to swim in dangerous high-risk waters.