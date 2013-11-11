Xbox One Consoles Are Accidentally Being Sent Out Two Weeks Early

An error by one of Microsoft’s retail partners has seen a few Xbox Ones shipped to their new owners two weeks ahead of the console’s official launch. After an unboxing video was uploaded onto YouTube, as well as images, videos, and details of the console, Redmond reacted by slapping a restriction on the users ‘ consoles.

The firm’s Larry Hryb later published a post on his Major Nelson blog explaining why:

Due to a retail partner’s system issue, a very small number of Xbox One consoles were shipped to consumers before the 11/22 street date. We’re pleased to see the initial response to Xbox One has been so positive, but given we are still putting the finishing touches on our games, UI and online services, as well as confidential partner and media agreements, these consoles units will be restricted from connecting to Xbox Live until closer to our launch date.

Another detail which emerged today is that the console will not have 3-D Blu-ray support at its launch–unlike the PlayStation 4. This is, of course, something that can be dealt with via a software upgrade.