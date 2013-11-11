Lady Gaga Unveils “Volantis,” A Flying Dress

Lady Gaga is on the promotional trail–and she’s dressed to kill. Last night, she launched her newest album, ARTPOP , which boasts collaborations with all sorts of artists, and arrived at the launch party wearing nothing less than a flying dress. The brains behind the flying frock–think hexacopter-style aerial drone up top, attached to a platform with a fiberglass bodice and skirt–is TechHaus, part of the Haus of Gaga.

The dress, which Gaga calls Volantis, seems to be a symbol of the voices of today’s youth. “I wanted to make today about something even more important to me, and that something is the youth of the world,” Gaga said. “Their minds are just so boundless. They’re just so inspiring.”

Though details of the singer’s plans for the transport system were few, she told the crowd she believes Volantis has the potential to be a “real technology,” but doesn’t plan on using it to hover above her Little Monsters at concerts anytime soon. “Hopefully she will be the future of many things,” Gaga said of the contraption, which was designed by London-based firm Studio XO. “Most importantly today, we just want you to feel inspired.”

The singer appeared at the event alongside two of the artists she’s been working with, Jeff Koons and Marina Abramovic. ARTPOP is being released later today and is already doing brisk business on iTunes.

Additional reporting by J.J. McCorvey.