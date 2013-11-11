With 90M Users, Flipboard Launches Shopping Magazine Experience

Flipboard, the personalized magazine app, is known for its high-quality news and social content. With its elegant format and simple curation tools , the service has grown to 90 million users. Now, the company aims to open up that massive audience to a new, potentially lucrative vertical: e-commerce.

Today, Flipboard unveiled its shopping experience, giving users the ability to follow magazines that curate products or even create their own. Just as users could take advantage of Flipboard to keep up with their social feeds or to stay on top of political or tech news, they’ll now have the option of browsing through a whole category of shopping magazines–like a Sears catalog for the iPad era, continuously updated and tailored to your tastes.





Flipboard’s shopping vertical works the same way as it does for news. Publishers, brands, and users can pull together products from around the web with the click of a button, and instantly create their own glossy, digital shopping magazine on Flipboard. See a lovely scarf for sale on a boutique website? Just use Flipboard’s bookmarking tool to automatically add it to your Flipboard magazine devoted, say, to winter style. Followers leafing through your collection can easily purchase the item through Flipboard with just a few clicks.

At launch, Flipboard’s editors are working to curate a set of shopping magazines. The company has also partnered with brands such as Banana Republic and eBay, as well as celebrities like chef Daniel Boulud and actress Alyssa Milano, who will create their own custom shopping zines. Flipboard CEO Mike McCue is especially excited about the potential for user-generated content; the Flipboard community has already created millions of Flipboard magazines geared toward an endless number of niches. Expect its shopping category to be similarly specialized. “Great gifts for kids for the holidays; great books; great things for outdoor hiking; things for home and garden,” says McCue ticking off possible shopping magazine ideas.

But McCue is careful to avoid heralding Flipboard as the next great online retailer. Rather, he feels the shopping experience is just another form of content curation. The company plans to work with outside retailers like Fab much in the same way it works with outside publishers like the New York Times.

After all, McCue adds, the company isn’t changing it advertising-based business model. “We’re not taking any credit cards and we’re not doing anything with affiliate fees for the time being,” he says. “Our thinking here is that this is going to create a lot of incentive for brands to advertise on Flipboard.”

In other words, the more eyeballs Flipboard’s magazines attract, the more they’ll become coveted spaces for brands to share their goods and ads. The more users start following Banana Republic’s Flipboard magazines, for example, the more likely it is that J.Crew will want to follow suit and create its own premium experience on Flipboard too.