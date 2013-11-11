Dance Your PhD: The Ultimate Meeting Of Art And Science

For most of us, doctoral theses in the sciences are intellectually impenetrable. Ditto compositions in the realm of interpretive dance. But when you combine a PhD thesis with an interpretive dance, the result is nothing short of magic: hilarious and entirely human (if still a little confusing).
Behold “Dance Your PhD,” a competition hosted by Science. This year’s 12 finalists include dances inspired by biology, chemistry, physics, and social science. One of the most elaborate choreographic interpretations involves the mating habits of forest chickens. But you might be wowed by “focal adhesion kinase as a cellular transducer” or “neurobiological substrates involved in the motivation for voluntary wheel running in the rat.” You can vote for your favorite dissertation dance here. And who knows? You might be inspired to get up and
boogie do some research.