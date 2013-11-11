This Psycho Mother Has A Message For You About Smoking

There are many ways to harm, maim, or even kill your baby: stick the changing table full of tacks, make a mobile of knives, fill a bottle with bleach…or smoke a cigarette while pregnant. A disturbing new PSA from The Cancer Society of Finland and Havas Worldwide Helsinki, wants future mothers to know that smoking is on par with any of these other horrible behaviors. It seems like common sense, but according to the spot, 10,000 Finnish women put their unborn babies at risk each year. Hopefully, the message will get to them; watching a mother balance an ashtray on her enormous belly has never looked so terrifying.