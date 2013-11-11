The All-Warrior Network: A Broadband Channel For Vets, By Vets

For all of the military-themed movies and TV shows that Hollywood loves to churn out, very few of them actually speak to the people themselves who serve, or have served, in the Armed Forces. Part of the problem is authenticity. Details, even minor ones, that don’t reflect absolute reality, can cause servicemen and women to squirm in their seats.

“For the military viewing audience, if it’s not authentic, it takes them out of the experience,” says Greg Bishop of Musa Productions. “They’ll spend the entire time looking at the uniforms that are screwed up and not listening to the story. It would be like a forensics person watching CSI. If it wasn’t right, they’d be like, ‘Oh, I can’t watch this.’”

Musa, which means “warrior” in Korean, was founded in 2009 by Bishop, a retired Army Lieutenant Colonel, and Brian Chung, who was an Army Captain when he got “banged up a little bit” in Iraq, forcing him to end his military career early. Both men met while working in the Army’s Entertainment Liaison Office in Los Angeles, where they consulted on Hollywood productions such as Transformers, Dear John, and G.I. Joe, helping producers make sure that, yes, military uniforms, were faithfully duplicated, and that bigger issues related to plot and tone were on target. Musa, which is represented by WME, provides similar consulting services, but is also producing and licensing its own content–specifically, the kind of content that will resonate with what Chung calls the “warrior community”: “Active duty reservists, families, law enforcement officers, and all those 14- and 15-year-old kids who look up to that community and who are at home playing Call of Duty and just love that genre.”

As of Veteran’s Day, a lot of that content is available online via the The All Warrior Network, a broadband channel that serves as a one-stop-shopping destination for anyone looking to immerse themselves in everything from a John Wayne documentary; to a comedic web series about action figures talking about their problems (Action Figure Therapy); to a “very 24-ish,” said Chung, series made by a former Korean officer.

The network, which also exists on Hulu and YouTube, “covers the gamut from really light-hearted, funny, soldier humor to very inspiring, high-production-value, great, visual documentaries,” said Chung.

But all of it is specifically tailored to an audience that the Musa partners feel has been grossly underserved by Hollywood, which tends to both over-simplify and over-politicize the military experience. The exception being a film like Black Hawk Down, which the military embraced for focussing on themes like loyalty and valor. (Don’t even get them started on The Hurt Locker.)

On AWN, “There will be no liberal or conservative bias,” said Bishop. “Will we touch on reality? Yes. Touch on post-traumatic stress? Yes. But are we going to politicize what we do? No.”