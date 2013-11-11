Watch The Complete Timelapse Transformation Of A Homeless Veteran

The saying might be to never to judge a book by its cover, but a drastic image change for U.S. army veteran Jim Wolf has, according to the charity group behind this video, helped him address his struggles with poverty and alcoholism.

In September, Degage Ministries convinced Wolf to take part in the film to help its fundraising efforts. After filming, the nonprofit organization says the vet scheduled to secure housing and attended his first-ever Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.





You know that vaguely dirty feeling you had after watching Dove’s “Evolution?” Yeah, this is the opposite.