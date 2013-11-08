Breaking Up Is Hard To Do: BlackBerry Board Rejects Plans To Sell The Company In Pieces

BlackBerry has ditched its plans to find a buyer, and its board has also rejected a proposal to break up and sell the Waterloo company in pieces.

Reuters reports that Microsoft, Apple, Lenovo, and other companies were interested in buying parts of the company, but BlackBerry’s board expressed that this move would not serve the interest of its stakeholders, which include its employees, customers, and suppliers. BlackBerry’s most valuable assets are its enterprise business and patent portfolio: The former could fetch $550 million to $1.1 billion, according to estimates, while the latter could bring in $2 billion to $3 billion.

Instead of selling itself, the smartphone maker will attempt to turn its ailing business around with a new CEO and $1 billion in funding.