Airbnb Gets Support From Fellow Tech Companies In Ongoing Battle In New York

Airbnb is still embroiled in a dispute with New York City regulators a month after the state’s Attorney General filed a subpoena demanding data on the apartment-sharing site’s estimated 15,000 NYC hosts (and Airbnb refused ). But now, Airbnb has the support of the tech startup industry’s biggest names through the Internet Association , a lobbying group that represents the interests of companies like Amazon , Facebook , Google , and, yes, Airbnb.

The Internet Association today filed an amicus brief in the Supreme Court of the State of New York, arguing the Attorney General’s subpoena “exceeded the limits of his power” because he did not provide an explanation for why he suspected Airbnb users of any specific wrongdoing.

The Internet Association president and CEO, Michael Beckerman, said in a statement:

Airbnb is being unfairly targeted. Telling Airbnb that New York City is “closed for business” will have a chilling effect throughout the startup economy, and we will fight this tooth and nail.

The Court has not yet determined whether Airbnb should be forced to comply with the Attorney General’s request. It’s up to the Court to determine whether or not to admit the Internet Association’s brief.