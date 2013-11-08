5 Apps That Make Reading The News More Fun

Today’s xkcd comic poked fun at news outlets’ stale terminology. Next time you read the oft-used phrase “could not be reached for comment,” it’ll be hard to not think that person or company avoiding the press “is guilty and everyone knows it.” This inspired a Chrome extension that brought the comic to life (and makes news more fun to read). As such, we’ve hunted for other quirky creations designed to enhance news consumption.





This Chrome extension inspired by Friday’s xkcd comic substitutes phrases in news articles, such as “allegedly,” with more entertaining language, such as “kinda probably.” If you hover your mouse over the comic, you’ll find an Easter egg within the cartoon: Inside Elon Musk’s New Atomic Cat.

Don’t care about Miley Cyrus, Breaking Bad, or football? You can’t stop everyone else from talking about it, but Rather is a Chrome extension that will replace specified keywords with just about anything else. So yes, now you’ll read about cats twerking.

When someone wants to tell you something you don’t want to hear, you can stick your fingers in your ears and go “La, la, la, I’m not listening.” But avoidance is harder on Twitter for those glued to the social network. To steer clear of spoilers, 17-year-old Jennie Lamere created Twivo, a Chrome extension that silences tweets with certain keywords within a specified time period.

Some culture sections are obsessed with hipsters (we’re looking at you, New York Times), and that seems to get everyone else talking about hipsters. But there’s an easy way to ignore this word that’s growing ever more hollow. Hipster-to-Other, a browser extension for Chrome, Safari, Firefox, and Opera, replaces instances of “hipster” with “my internalized misconception of the youth.”

From Cultivated Wit, the Magic Story Factory is an app that transforms news articles into illustrated children’s books. The idea is if parents read the same bedtime stories to their kids night after night, both parties aren’t learning anything. Why not keep everyone informed and entertained at the same time?