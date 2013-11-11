How A Cup Of Tea Makes You Happier, Healthier, And More Productive

Humans have been steeping leaves in hot water for 500,000 years . Us Americans drank 79 billion servings of tea last year, amounting to 3.6 billions gallons in total.

So clearly, we’re quite invested in the hot stuff–as is the freshly tea-pushing Starbucks–but what does it invest in us? New research into the relationship between nutrition and the brain is helping us to understand why tea time is such an essential part of the day–for the components of tea help us be more alert, more relaxed, and healthier over the long term.





As you may have experienced first-hand, caffeine has strong effects on people, most famously acting as a stimulant and reducing drowsiness.

As University of Chicago behavioral pharmacologist Emma Childs explains to us, caffeine increases alertness because it it prevents the sedative adenosine from working as a receptor.

“Adenosine has sedative effects,” she says, “so by blocking those effects of adenosine, you’re actually increasing central stimulation. You’re actually increasing the activity of the central nervous system.”

In this way, caffeinated beverages like tea give us more energy, since we’re blocking the signal to our brains that we’re tired. But don’t mistake caffeine for rest: caffeine makes you less tired like an afternoon nap or an extra hour of sleep might, but it won’t give you the depth of restoration or consolidation of memory that sleep provides.

Beyond the caffeine, tea has another killer app, and this one is unique to the leaf: Theanine, which is an amino acid present in black and green tea, especially the matcha, gyokuro, and anji bai cha varieties. A review of the research suggests that theanine reduces anxiety and calms us because it increases the number of inhibitory neurotransmitters (which balance our moods out) and modulates serotonin and dopamine (which makes make us feel good).