Paw At Hugh Jackman In This New Wolverine Interactive Experience

By Jeff Beer1 minute Read

To celebrate the Digital HD release of The Wolverine, 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment and Soap Creative have unleashed “Wolverine Unleashed,” an interactive web experience that gives X-Men fans the opportunity to take a tour within the man named Logan.


Designed for optimal use on a tablet, the site uses clips and art from the film to give insight into what makes Wolverine tick. Swipe across a bare-chested Hugh Jackman to learn more about everything from his animal-keen senses to the memories, mental scars, and nightmares collected in his mind, down to his bone marrow and, of course, the claws.

