Rolling Stone To EDM Fans: Your Music Sucks

Illustrating opposing views or ideas simultaneously to make a point or highlight hypocrisy is a common ad trick. But this new Rolling Stone spot may be a little too frank for electronic dance music fans.

To celebrate its 10th anniversary, the rock mag’s Italian edition enlisted DLV BBDO in Milan and director Frederico Brugia to create “Rocker vs DJ.” While the images depict an unnamed DJ living the rockstar life–adoring crowds, glamorous parties, private planes–the voiceover is more like Jeff Ross at a Celebrity Roast.





After calling EDM “electronic noises you try to pass off as music,” it calls DJs “criminals with the licence to shoot shit into our ears. Low-quality MP3 pushers. Third-class whores that give it away to the first bidder.”

It’s the standard anti-EDM rant come to life. It’s an aged Ratt fan standing on the porch with his thinning hair farm and beat up leather jacket, shaking a skull-ringed fist at those darn kids.





“No audience will ever chant your name. They’ll never know your songs by heart because you are anonymity.” Not sure Daft Punk, Skrillex, or Deadmau5 would agree. Which is why, along with the mag’s regular coverage of electronic artists, this may not be an epic troll but rather an elaborate ridicule of rock snobbery.