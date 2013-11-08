10 Most Popular Stories Of The Week: The $20,000 House, Why Open-Office Layouts Are Evil, And Much More



1. “This New Skype Ad Might Make You Cry At Work“

Co.Create

“Born Friends” is the latest heart-warming addition to Skype’s Stay Together ad campaign. Just tell your coworkers you were cutting onions, or something.

2. “This Impeccably Designed $20,000 House Could Soon Be Yours“

Co.Exist

Take a look at the “social justice architecture” of Rural Studio’s 20K House project, which has been building cheap houses for impoverished locals for 20 years, and is ready to step into the mass market.

5. “Kanye West Just Rebranded The Confederate Flag For Himself“

Co.Design

Kanye West is adopting the Confederate flag for his Yeezus tour, and changing the meaning of a racist icon.

6. “Secrets of Running A Six Figure Airbnb Business“

Fast Company

Renting rooms on Airbnb can be a pretty lucrative business, even if that’s not how the company really wants you to think of it.

7. “How Much Does Color Define A Logo?”

Co.Design

Graphic designed Paula Rupolo swapped the colors of competing brands’ logos. Blue coke, anyone?

8. “See How Smoking Will Ruin Your Face, With These Side-By-Side Images Of Twins“

Co.Exist

The effects of smoking, visualized. These photos take sets of twins–where one smokes and the other doesn’t–side by side. Smoking does not do great things for your appearance.

9. “Alleged Design Pirate Cody Foster Is Only Sorry They Were Caught“

Co.Design

Three weeks after widespread allegations of design piracy went public, the Nebraskan Tchotchke maker finally releases a statement worse than silence.

10. “This Algorithm Can Tell Your Life Story Through Twitter”

Co.Labs

Two university researchers have come up with an algorithm designed to compose user-accurate biographies using only your tweets.