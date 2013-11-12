When The Quantified Self Gets Creepy: Turning David Cronenberg’s Science Fiction Into Reality

Biotechnology startup BMC Labs recently offered famed filmmaker David Cronenberg a staggering eight-figure sum to license the cutting-edge fictional biotechnology in his films to develop the next generation of biotech implants. BMC Labs’ first product to come out of this partnership is the POD implant, a personal, on-demand recommendation engine that uses artificial intelligence to understand what you want, desire or need before you do. Cronenberg, a supporter of vanguard biotechnology, will be the first recipient of this innovative human enhancement.

Sort of.

BMC Labs is in fact a bit of fiction itself, a fabricated entity at the center of Body/Mind/Change. A collaboration between TIFF and the CFC (Canadian Film Centre), B/M/C is a digital experience designed to be the connective tissue between the elements of David Cronenberg: Evolution, a sprawling exhibit of artifacts and re-issued films from the filmmaker’s career at the TIFF Bell Lightbox in Toronto.

Designed as a way to give people the experience of living in a Cronenberg film–and encourage them to check out the physical exhibit–B/M/C bridges the director’s surreal dream world and real life. Visitors to the BMC Labs site are invited to sign up to be a recipient of a POD implant. Once registered, they are required to undergo three different simulations that are meant to educate an artificial intelligence being called Kay. Kay will eventually learn emotional intelligence based on your answers, reactions and interactions in the simulation, which will then form the basis of each user’s individual biotech implant. Throughout this process, an actual POD device–slightly erotic looking and very reminiscent of the sentient miniature game pods of Cronenberg’s eXistenZ–will be 3-D printed at the Lightbox as you play. Each POD device will be unique based on a user’s specific performance during the simulations.

Lance Weiler, the project’s creator and creative director, says the experience is a play on the quantified self and an experiment in data-generated objects. “It plays into the whole data movement and our obsession with it and the narcissistic qualities of it,” he says. “As you’re playing the experience, we’re collecting certain data points, and in the museum space we’re 3-D printing PODs based on your emotional intelligence. Data is being generated about our lives all the time, so I thought it would be fun to play with that idea of quantified self but have it manifest in something real.”

Produced by the CFC, a film and digital media accelerator, the goal was to create a large-scale project that connected people to the physical exhibit in Toronto while pushing the boundaries of production. Ana Serrano, chief digital officer at the CFC says the initial thinking revolved around an alternate reality game–and indeed B/M/C has an ARG element in which clues are embedded in elements of the project for the hardcore Cronenberg fans to decipher. That grew into the idea of an interactive experience that generated a physical object. “We wanted to do something different,” says Serrano. “Just an online simulation would have been great, but we’ve been doing that for years. The fact that this generates an object is what’s novel about this project. That physical object came from a deep-dive discussion on what Cronenberg meant to us. He’s defined by the objects in his films, like Videodrome and eXistenZ.”





Serrano says the idea to use 3-D printing in the process was a reflection of the technological zeitgeist. “We were thinking about how we could leverage current trends in a Cronenberg fashion. The thing that was happening at the time was the rise of the 3-D printer as a consumer device.” If the project had been conceived a little later, Serrano says Google Glass might have become the foundational element of the experience.