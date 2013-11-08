YouTube’s Cofounder Outraged At Being Forced To Use Google+ To Make YouTube Comments

Back in September, Google announced a big change to YouTube’s commenting system by requiring users to have a Google+ account to comment on a video. The idea was to force users to use Google+ discourage openly abusive comments.

Among the many users who are angry at this change is YouTube cofounder Jawed Karim, who sold the site to Google in 2006 (and became a millionaire in the process).

Eight years after uploading the first ever video on YouTube, Karim has posted this on his channel: “why the fuck do i need a google+ account to comment on a video?”



