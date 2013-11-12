The Secrets Of A Memorable Infographic

Human memory is very fallible , but lately cognitive scientists have found that our minds capture much more visual detail in a moment than once believed. A 2008 paper reported that people who saw thousands of images for three seconds each over five hours later identified ones they’d seen over similar alternatives with nearly 90% accuracy. They didn’t just remember that they’d seen a cracked egg, they remembered that its egg white had formed a perfectly round puddle.

In other words, when we do retrieve a memorable image, a surprising amount of information comes with it, like a burr stuck to a sweater. That insight could have big implications for people who use visualizations in their everyday lives–graphic designers, for instance, or anyone on Tumblr. Above all, it suggests that memorability alone might enhance an infographic’s effectiveness. But it also prompts a question: How does an image become memorable in the first place?





Doctoral student Michelle Borkin of Harvard’s School of Engineering and Applied Sciences recently asked herself just that. To find an answer, she and several collaborators collected more than 2,000 informative images from a range of publications and websites for what became the “largest scale visualization study to date.” The idea was to see which images were memorable in an intrinsic, automatic way that Borkin describes as “pre-attentive.”

“You’re not even consciously thinking about what this graphic is about,” she tells Co.Design. “This is a low-level thing. You see it and things are going to stick or they’re not.”

The researchers first created a “visual taxonomy” of the images they gathered to determine which elements stuck most in people’s minds. Then they chose 410 representative images and ran an online experiment where viewers looked at the series and had to indicate whenever they’d seen an image before. Repeat images always occurred between 91 and 109 images later, to control for the fact that timing can influence memorability.





The most memorable visualizations, by far, contained elements that fell under the category of “human recognizable objects.” These were images with photographs, body parts, icons–things that people regularly encounter in their daily lives. “Human recognizable objects will instantly make it more memorable,” says Borkin. All but one of the 12 most memorable images in the study had a recognizable component.