Are You A Dog Owner Or A Dog Parent? This CEO Wants To Know

Would your father buy your product if not for a paternal reflex to support his child?

Without intending to conduct such a personal proof-of-concept experiment, Matt Meeker, president and CEO of Bark & Co., found out that for his dog-themed subscription service BarkBox, the answer is yes.

“The first four or five months into this thing, we had just a couple hundred customers,” he recalls. “I come in one Sunday and see my dad has signed up and paid for a subscription–and he had no idea it was my company. He found it through Facebook and signed up because he thought it was great. That was the moment when I said, ‘This is something we’ve got to do. This is big.'”

Matt Meeker

Meeker hadn’t yet divulged much about his new project because his parents are classic late adopters of technology–it was only two years ago that his father made his first Amazon purchase, a Kindle.

The 40-year-old Minnesota native-turned-New Yorker has left his fingerprints on a number of companies since moving to the East Coast. He cofounded Meetup.com, tried his hand at a hardware company, and spent time at online ad agency i-traffic in the late ’90s.

By 2011, he was entrepreneur-in-residence at Polaris Partners. He had just adopted his now 3-year-old Great Dane, Hugo, and decided to start BarkBox with his cofounders, Henrik Werdelin and Carly Strife.

Subscriptions start at $19 for delivery of a box filled with hand-picked dog products, every month. As of this week, the company had signed up 100,000 customers.