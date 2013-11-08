Stars Shine For Facebook As It Moves Rating System Into Prominent Position

Facebook users may be seeing stars this morning as the social network extends its ratings system. While the stars are nothing new for the social network–they launched last year on mobile as a feature of Facebook’s Nearby service–they’re appearing on desktop versions of the service for the first time.

The company hopes the rating system will help it compete against discovery engines like Foursquare and Yelp. “We’re extending star ratings on Facebook from mobile to desktop–to make it easier for people to discover great businesses around them,” Facebook told TechCrunch in a statement. “This is beneficial for both businesses and consumers. Star ratings encourage more people to rate a business, making it eligible to appear in News Feed and help others discover a business they didn’t know about previously. For businesses themselves, this also leads to greater brand awareness.”