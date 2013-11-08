The Latest Heart Tugging Christmas Ad From John Lewis Is Here

It’s official: Christmas is coming because John Lewis said so. And this year’s £7m festive campaign from the U.K. retailer is a multi-platform effort within which the TV ad itself is only the beginning.

The ad, “The Bear and the Hare,” is a 120-second animated tale of what happens to two friends when the first snowflake falls. Hare feels sad because this means winter is coming and for his friend, winter means just one thing: sleep. While Bear snores, Hare leaves him a present. But then on Christmas morning, when all the woodland creatures but Hare are exchanging gifts, Bear suddenly appears–to enjoy Christmas for the first time thanks to hare’s gift (we won’t spoil it for you).





The film, directed by Elliot Dear and Yves Geleyn through Blinkink/Hornet for ad agency adam&eveDDB, is an unusual combination of hand drawn animation and 3-D sets set to a Lily Allen cover version of the 2004 hit “Somewhere Only We Know” by Keane.

“The Bare and the Hare” went live in the U.K. on John Lewis’s web site and YouTube on November 8 before its TV premier on ITV with an entire ad break take-over during The X Factor on Saturday night. The strategy underlines a growing trend among British retailers in recent years to approach this coming weekend as the official start of the Christmas trading period–and U.K. equivalent of the Super Bowl.

But it also points to a more integrated, multi-platform approach to Christmas retail marketing promotion in which–for John Lewis, at least–in-store, experiential, and social media are playing an increasingly important role.