Can You Tell Me What You See When You Try Google’s Rorshach Test?

Do you see a butterfly? A man holding a weapon? A pool of ketchup? A mask from a cult movie? What you are looking at when you log into Google this morning, of course, is actually a representation of a Rorschach test –a controversial but still in-use psychological technique for tapping into a patient’s mental state, named for Swiss psychologist Hermann Rorschach . Today is his 129th birthday, and Google chose to celebrate it with one of its splendid Doodles .

But this is the 21st century of course, and Google has made the whole thing into a little social event. Click on the link beneath that image, and you can share what you see via Google+, Facebook, or newly IPO’d Twitter. Tapping on the inkblots makes the pattern change. The pattern I spotted among the inky shapes told me…that the entire thing could eat up a useful five minutes of your early morning work time.