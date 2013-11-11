Instead Of A Digital Detox, Why Not Take A Weekly Tech Shabbat?

In the past few years, the digital detox–a break for a fixed amount of time from cell phones, laptops, and all the other electronics that hog our brain capacity–has become trendy . There are digital detox summer camps, evening parties, and pricey retreats . But shelling out $400 for a weekend of disconnecting with other tech addicts is a bit extreme. Instead, why not try just taking a 24-hour break from electronics once a week?

Filmmaker Tiffany Shlain, perhaps best known her film Connected and for founding the Webby Awards, goes without electronics from sundown Friday to sundown Saturday every week–a kind of Tech Shabbat (Friday evening to Saturday evening is a Jewish day of rest, known as Shabbat). Her whole family takes the time with her. She says it turns every weekend into a mini-vacation and prevents the technology fatigue that’s so ever-present among those of us who spend all day in front of screens.

In a video from her new short video series, The Future Starts Here, Tiffany explains the value of taking some time every week away from gadgets.

Worth a try, right?