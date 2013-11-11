49% Of Job Candidates Never Negotiate An Initial Employment Offer. Do You?

Are you negotiation-phobic? Are you so risk-averse that in a job interview you blurt out, “Thanks, I’ll take it!” in response to whatever salary you’re offered? If so, you’re not alone. Even though many employers admit to lowballing initial offers in the expectation of a negotiation, many job candidates, it turns out, just grab the first offer.

Not negotiating, however, can be more costly than you think. In their paper “Who Asks and Who Receives in Salary Negotiation,” researchers Michelle Marks and Crystal Harold found that employees who negotiated their salary boosted their annual pay on average of $5,000. According to the researchers, assuming a 5% average annual pay increase over a 40-year career, a 25-year-old who negotiated a starting salary of $55,000 will earn $634,000 more than a non-negotiator who accepted an initial offer of $50,000.

And in a recent study to find out how many people on both sides of the desk do–or don’t–enter into the fray of salary negotiation, CareerBuilder, the largest online job site, found that an astounding 49% of job candidates never even try to negotiate initial job offers.

So why?

While it may seem like second nature to haggle over the cost of a cheap trinket at a flea market, in a job interview, to put a price on your most valuable assets–your labor, expertise, connections, creativity and personal skills–can be anathema to risk-adverse job seekers. According to researchers Marks and Harold these job seekers perceive the negotiation process as “potentially causing damage to the relationship, creating a less stable social dynamic.” The ultimate fear is that to even enter into a negotiation will mean the loss of the job offer itself.

But Rosemary Haefner, VP of human resources for CareerBuilder, says of these timid job seekers, “Shame on them.” Haefner explains, “Lately we’ve seen more employers who tell us that they would have been willing to negotiate, nearly half of the employers surveyed. They even expected it. But the job candidates just didn’t ask.” Haefner attributes this economically self-destructive trait to both risk aversion and lack of negotiation skills. But she warns job seekers, “You can’t win if you don’t play,” and offers some strategies on how to get over negotiation-phobia.

“Think about what you’re asking for and why. Create a script of what you want to say. Anticipate what the potential employer’s reaction might be. Anticipate your reaction to theirs. Practice the script with friends or family. The more you do this, the more you’ll gain confidence and be prepared for wherever the conversation will go.”