Highlights From Innovation Uncensored San Francisco 2013

So, you couldn’t attend Fast Company‘s Innovation Uncensored conference in San Francisco ? That’s okay. We’ve pulled together some of the highlights that had attendees (and Fast Company!) tweeting up a storm:

Fast Company Editor Bob Safian talked to Pinterest CEO Ben Silbermann about the Pinterest community and his plans for company growth:

The Smart Tech Foundation announced the Smart Tech Firearms Challenge , a call for ideas that “accelerate the development of technologies that could prevent accidental deaths and reduce violent crime.”

Fast Company‘s Danielle Sacks sat down with Erin Clift, Vice President of Global Marketing and Partnerships at Spotify, Shanna Tellerman, a partner at Google Ventures, and Beth Comstock, Chief Marketing Officer of GE to discuss how big brands are investing in entrepreneurs to spawn new micro-industries:

Jeremy Stoppelman, CEO of Yelp, and Max Levchin, cofounder of Paypal, shared their thoughts on reimagining an industry:

Stoppelman raised a good question: Why haven’t we made driving safer yet?

Max Chafkin hosted a live oral history from the designers behind the Apple products that changed your world. On stage: Abigail Sarah Brody, Robert Brunner, Hartmut Esslinger, Nitin Ganatra, Andy Grignon, Tim Kobe, Dave Morin, and Jeff Zwerner.