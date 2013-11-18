advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Party Guide: …And For The Aftermath

Party Guide: …And For The Aftermath
[Photos by Greg Broom | Prop Styling by Hannah Jensen]
By Skylar Bergl1 minute Read
Click to expand

1. Redecker Duster, Broom, and Dustpan

Since 1935, Redecker has made products that do the dirty work without actually looking dirty–like this goat-hair duster that holds up better than feathers ($38, objectsofuse.com) and this freestanding horsehair-broom-and-metaldustpan combo that’s pretty enough you won’t have to hide it in a closet. ($75, moma-store.org)

2. AM

In 1971, AM created the first cleaning products specifically for record players. Now it’s sanitizing today’s music ports–our phones. The all-in-one sprays, wipes, and cloths mimic Apple’s design language and contain no harsh alcohols. ($10 to $30, getclean.am)

3. Dish Whiskey

“People leave their dish soap out on their sink, so why shouldn’t it look cool?” says Todd Durston, Archer’s creative director. And it smells like any good party should: It’s infused with a hearty whiskey scent. ($16, archermen.com)

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life