Party Guide: …And For The Aftermath

Since 1935, Redecker has made products that do the dirty work without actually looking dirty–like this goat-hair duster that holds up better than feathers ($38, objectsofuse.com) and this freestanding horsehair-broom-and-metaldustpan combo that’s pretty enough you won’t have to hide it in a closet. ($75, moma-store.org )

In 1971, AM created the first cleaning products specifically for record players. Now it’s sanitizing today’s music ports–our phones. The all-in-one sprays, wipes, and cloths mimic Apple’s design language and contain no harsh alcohols. ($10 to $30, getclean.am)

“People leave their dish soap out on their sink, so why shouldn’t it look cool?” says Todd Durston, Archer’s creative director. And it smells like any good party should: It’s infused with a hearty whiskey scent. ($16, archermen.com)