Party Guide: Your Bar, Curated

Alacrán harvests and distills its blanco tequila (seen here) and mescal in interior Mexican towns, then bottles them with a modern and clean matte finish that seems to say, “Not for frat parties.” ($42, autenticoalacran.com )

These brass church keys, by Brooklynbased Fort Standard, put geometry to work: The circles and triangles lend support to the slender outer frame, popping tops with minimal material. ($60, fortstandard.com)

Bitters makers sell some esoteric flavors–from celery to Jamaican Jerk seasoning–but at-home bartenders can do plenty with classic fruit notes. A few dashes of these add a mellow kick of cherry to bourbon and gin drinks. ($26, cecilandmerl.com)

These stackable wine and champagne glasses, by kitchen-gadget creators Kinto, are classier than red Solo cups–and even more party hearty: Removable stems double as shot glasses. ($35 for four, kinto.co.jp/en)

It’s a heady name for small-batch spirits based on family recipes, such as Mom’s rhubarb tea. But Steven Grasse (creator of Hendrick’s Gin) thinks big: “The more we buy cheap crap, the more we lose our aura as a culture.” ($33, artintheage.com)