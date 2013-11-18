Party Guide: Designer Games

Most portable speakers look like Crayola-colored toys. This one, by Philip Wong for Lexon, channels Dieter Rams’s trademark minimalism with a transparent plastic case that shows off the petite radio’s engine and dials, and little else. ($85, momastore.org )

Early dominoes were made of ivory; we’re all better without that. But players will appreciate this upgrade: These tiles are cast from concrete, giving them an heirloom-quality heft. “It becomes something you don’t want to let go of,” says the Principals cofounder Drew Seskunas. ($55, theprincipals.us)

Joe Doucet’s modern playing cards replace ornate kings and queens with a blank white slate, and distill the four suits into small geometric motifs. Minimalists will go all in. ($25, module-r.com)