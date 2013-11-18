Gadget Guide: The Home Baristas & Picture These

La Marzocco changed the espresso industry in 1970 with its dual boiler, allowing espresso and milk to brew at the same time. Now its caffeinated engineers upgraded the plug: Its handmade-in-Florence GS/3–found in cafés–can power up with just 110 volts, making it home-ready. ($6,700, lamarzoccousa.com )

Today’s camera companies need to seduce in ways smartphones can’t. Hasselblad’s angle: knockout luxury. The Swedish company’s latest is the Stellar: Sony RX100 electronics outfitted with an aluminum body and an ergonomic handgrip made from materials as elegant as walnut or padauk wood. ($2,000, hasselblad.com)

Have off-the-grid espresso with just boiling water, ground beans, and (some) elbow grease: Engine-grade metal levers do the real heavy lifting. It’s more work, but ROK founder Patrick Hunt argues it’s also more satisfying: “You’re more involved than just pressing the button.” ($200, rokkitchentools.com)

Sure, nostalgics can dig dusty analog cameras out of storage. But half the fun of the Konstruktor DIY camera happens before shooting even begins. The camera-and-puzzle duo comes disassembled with plastic parts that need snapping together before the 35-mm film can roll. ($35, lomography.com)